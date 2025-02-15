Home - Seven Branch Candle Stands
Seven Branch Candle Stands

Here you can choose seven-branch altar stand (candelabrum).

Presenting the Seven Branched Candelabrum from Istok
Light has always been considered as the dawn of new beginnings. Light is the remover of darkness and the act of lighting candles in the church is synonymous as being one with Jesus Christ. For centuries, lighting candles within the sanctuary of a church has been celebrated as a strong tradition. The precise design of the candelabrum has been passed down by Christ himself and painstakingly followed throughout the times.
 
The Purpose of the Seven Branched Candelabrum
It has been laid down in the scriptures that pure gold will be beaten down to form the six elliptical branches of the seven branched candle stand and candlestick holder. Three branches will come out from either side of the stand while one will be upright from the center of it. According to scriptures, the branches will end with bowls like those of the almond flowers and the light their wicks illuminate will shine outward so followers may worship and offer prayers. With such precise and detailed instructions, this important part of the altar has since been afforded a great place in the traditional aspects. The candelabrum is placed on the Holy table in the altar.
 
What Istok Offers
These symbols have been used since ages as necessary additions during prayer and while worshipping and extolling the virtues of the ancient teachings. At Istok Church Supplies, we offer the seven branched candle holder and candelabra in intricately designed patterns with brass casting. The branches are beautifully crafted and offered with gold plated elegance both in large as well as small sizes. For a more stable feel, customers can choose the two stand candelabrums and candelabra instead of one. 
 

products

Small table seven-branch candelabrum - 1 Seven-branch table 2-leg Chapel candelabrum Seven-branch table candelabrum no.3
SKU: SCS-01
SKU: SCZ-069
SKU: SCZ-056
Small table seven-branch candelabrum - 1
Seven-branch table 2-leg Chapel candelabrum
Seven-branch table candelabrum no.3
Our price: US$235.99 (CAD$328.03)
Market price: US$287.91 , save 18%

Our price: US$438.99 (CAD$610.20)
Market price: US$580.00 , save 24%

Our price: US$510.99 (CAD$710.28)
Market price: US$680.00 , save 25%

Quantity
Quantity
 
Seven-branch table 1-leg Cross candelabrum Seven-branch table candelabrum (small) Seven-branch table candelabrum (large)
SKU: SCZ-071
SKU: SCZ-064
SKU: SCZ-068
Seven-branch table 1-leg Cross candelabrum
Seven-branch table candelabrum (small)
Seven-branch table candelabrum (large)
Our price: US$628.99 (CAD$874.30)
Market price: US$840.00 , save 25%

Our price: US$652.99 (CAD$907.66)
Market price: US$870.00 , save 25%

Our price: US$692.99 (CAD$963.26)
Market price: US$920.00 , save 25%

 
Table seven-branch candelabrum Seven-branch floor candelabrum - 2 Seven-branch Altar stand - 11
SKU: SCS-05
SKU: SCZ-058
SKU: SC-011-0033
Table seven-branch candelabrum
Seven-branch floor candelabrum - 2
Seven-branch Altar stand - 11
Our price: US$694.99 (CAD$966.04)
Market price: US$910.00 , save 24%

Our price: US$719.99 (CAD$1000.79)
Market price: US$928.79 , save 22%

Our price: US$810.99 (CAD$1127.28)
Market price: US$1240.00 , save 35%

 
Seven-branch floor candelabrum no.5 Seven-branch table 2-leg Narrow candelabrum Seven-branch floor candelabrum - 2
SKU: SCZ-001
SKU: SCZ-070
SKU: SCZ-059
Seven-branch floor candelabrum no.5
Seven-branch table 2-leg Narrow candelabrum
Seven-branch floor candelabrum - 2
Our price: US$824.99 (CAD$1146.74)
Market price: US$1090.00 , save 24%

Our price: US$936.99 (CAD$1302.42)
Market price: US$1240.00 , save 24%

Our price: US$984.99 (CAD$1369.14)
Market price: US$1270.64 , save 22%

Quantity
